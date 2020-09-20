When will the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE be released and how much will it cost?

Get ready for the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is holding yet another “Galaxy Unpacked” event on September 23. Although Samsung has recently spent a lot of time talking about the new hardware products – like its Galaxy Note 20 or the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Wednesday’s event is likely to focus on the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. This is the same upcoming smartphone that is going to give tough competition to the Apple iPhone 11 and OnePlus 8.

Here’s what you need to know about Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

What is the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition?

Going by the invite “Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan,” it is very much evident that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The smartphone will retain some specs of the Galaxy S20 but will cost way below the retail price of Samsung’s Galaxy S20. It will be a direct competitor to Apple’s iPhone 11 and OnePlus 8.

What are the specs of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition?

The 5G variant of the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will also have a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging support, and IP68 water resistance. On the back of the phone will be a triple-camera setup with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom. Rumour has it that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be made available in red, dark blue, pink, and mint green colour options.

What will the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition look like?

The “lower-cost” Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Most likely, its front will look a lot like the Galaxy S20; the fingerprint scanner is going to be embedded on the right side of the phone – similar to that of the Galaxy M51.

How much will the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition cost?

As for pricing, we’ll have to wait and see, but obviously the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is going to be cheaper than the Galaxy S20, with a rumoured price between Rs 49,000 – Rs 55,000.

When will the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition be released?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for Every fan will be taking place on 23 September 2020 at 7:30 pm IST. You’ll be able to watch the live event live. Expect the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to be made available in October 2020.

