WhatsApp, Youtube will be rolled out slowly to Reliance JioPhone

Reliance during its 41st Annual General Meeting announced that both the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 would get dedicated Facebook, WhatsApp Messenger, and YouTube apps. The company said all the three apps will be available in the JioStore for users to download. WhatsApp and YouTube were supposed to make their debut on the JioStore this week. However, it seems as if users will have to wait a bit more for using WhatsApp.

We have learnt that the company will be rolling out both YouTube and WhatsApp Messenger in batches to the devices. The company has said that both the apps will be rolled out as an Over-The-Air (OTA) update. There is no set timeline as to when will both the apps make it to all of the JioPhone users.

The Facebook app is currently available on all Reliance JioPhones and can be downloaded from the JioStore. Users can also use Facebook and YouTube via their web browser, if they want to save space on the device by not downloading the dedicated apps.

Reliance Jio is currently running a Jio Monsoon Hungama offer. In this, customers will be able to avail a discount to get JioPhone by exchanging any old working feature phone that they might have. This will offer also brings down the price of the JioPhone from Rs 1,500 to Rs 501.

JioPhone 2 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It runs on KAI operating system and comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB). As for the camera, the phone offers a 2MP rear camera sensor and a VGA front camera sensor.

It is backed by a 2,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the phone include VoLTE, VoWiFi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, and FM radio. It is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available to order via Jio’s official website in flash sales.

