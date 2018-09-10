WhatsApp messenger now available on JioPhone, JioPhone 2

WhatsApp will be available on all JioPhone by September 20 WhatsApp will be available on all JioPhone by September 20

WhatsApp, the cross-platform messaging app is now available on JioPhone. For smooth access of the app, WhatsApp has built a new version of its messaging app for JioPhone to run on KaiOS operating system. With the new version, JioPhone users will be able to send end-to-end encrypted messages easily. WhatsApp is available for download in the JioPhone app store from September 10 which is today. The app will be rolled out to all JioPhone users by September 20.

“Millions of people across India can now use WhatsApp private messaging on the best-in-class JioPhone across India,” Chris Daniels, Vice President, WhatsApp said. “By designing this new app for KaiOS, we hope to expand the ability for people to communicate with anyone in India and around the world by offering the best messaging experience possible to JioPhone users,” he added.

Also Read: Reliance JioPhone tops overall shipments across mobile phone segments: CMR Report

To recall, Reliance Jio introduced its second-generation feature phone, the JioPhone 2 in August this year. The 4G-enabled feature phone was launched for a price of Rs 2,999. JioPhone 2 features a 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels resolution) QWERTY keyboard display. The handset packs 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB by means of SD card slot. The dual-SIM JioPhone 2 supports VoLTE, VoWiFi and carries a 2,000mAh battery.

Notably, social media apps, Facebook and YouTube will be rolled out as well on both JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Reliance Jio at the JioPhone 2 launch event said that these apps will be available in the JioStore for download. The company in August mentioned that YouTube and WhatsApp will be rolled out in batches to the devices as an OTA update. In addition, JioPhone will get support for Google services like Google Maps, Search as well. KaiOS announced that company along with Google will bring Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Search devices running KaiOS operating system.

“During this movement of connecting the unconnected, many partners came forward to strengthen the cause. One such partner who has really stood by us from the beginning is Facebook and its ecosystem. The result of one such partnership is out for the world to see today. We will be providing WhatsApp, the most used chat application in the world, on all JioPhones starting today. Jio wants to thank the Facebook and WhatsApp team for making this happen,” Mukesh Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd