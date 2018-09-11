WhatsApp now on JioPhone, JioPhone 2: All your questions answered

WhatsApp Messenger is now available for download on the JioPhone, JioPhone 2. WhatsApp Messenger is now available for download on the JioPhone, JioPhone 2.

WhatApp has finally arrived on the original JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Reliance had announced the messenger would be made available at its annual general meeting in July, where it had also introduced the new JioPhone 2. Jio claims that its smart/feature phone is the largest selling phone in India, and that in the under Rs 1500 category, 8 out of 10 devices sold are the JioPhone. The company has not given its source for this data.

JioPhone already has Facebook and Google Maps, which have been designed for KaiOS, the operating system that powers its device.

This is WhatsApp’s first step in entering the 4G feature phone market, which is important in a market like India where it dominates. Feature phones still continue to outsell smartphones in India. For Reliance, the addition of most popular messaging apps in India, will make its JioPhone acceptable to more customers.

WhatsApp on JioPhone, JioPhone 2: How to download

Users can go to the Jio app on their original JioPhone or the new JioPhone 2 and hit download on WhatsApp Messenger. The app should download on the phone, and will be ready to run. Users will have to then verify their number on WhatsApp and they can start using the app.

Read more: WhatsApp messenger is now available on JioPhone, JioPhone 2

WhatsApp on JioPhone download giving an error: What to do?

We tried installing WhatsApp on a JioPhone unit, but we got an error. Keep in mind that the WhatsApp roll-out has started from today and Jio has said that it will available on all phones by September 20. This is likely a phased roll-out and most users should be able to install the app on their phone by September 20.

In case users need help installing the software on their JioPhones, the telecom company says it has created a special helpline number ‘1991’ to answer queries on the same.

WhatsApp roll-out on JioPhone will be complete by September 20, says the company. WhatsApp roll-out on JioPhone will be complete by September 20, says the company.

WhatsApp on JioPhone: What does it offer?

This version of WhatsApp has been redesigned for KaiOS, and this is a new version of the app for the JioPhone. Just like on WhatsApp on Android or iOS, users will able to send photos, videos and of course, share chat messages with their contacts.

WhatsApp remains end-to-end encrypted on the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 as well. Users can also send video, audio messages with some taps on the keypad. To start using the app, users just need to verify their mobile number on WhatsApp via an OTP and then set up the account.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd