What to expect from Samsung Unpacked event 2022

Samsung has confirmed that an Unpacked event will be hosted in February. The biannual event will showcase its latest additions to the Galaxy family, ranging from new smartphones, tablets, and other accessories. Currently, there is no official date, but a series of leaks over the past couple of months can help us guess what could be shown at the event.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with onboard S-Pen. (Image credit: Evan Blass) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with onboard S-Pen. (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy S22 lineup, will undoubtedly, be the highlight of the event. The phone will launch in three models – base, Plus, and Ultra, and will be powered by the latest Exynos 2200 chipsets in non-Snapdragon regions like India. Rumours also suggest a rear quad-camera setup, sporting a 108MP main sensor and a 40MP camera at the front. Both S22 and Plus models are expected to feature a glossy finish on the back, while the Ultra has a matte texture. A price hike is also imminent.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. (Images credit: WinFuture) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. (Images credit: WinFuture)

A WinFuture report suggests that a Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way, and this time, there is an Ultra model as well. The variant sports a larger 14.6-inch AMOLED display and offers high refresh rates of 120Hz. The front is expected to feature a notch design to hold two 12 MP cameras and comes with the option of up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. All S8 tablets (standard, Plus, and Ultra) are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 chipset and Adreno 730 GPU. Support for S-Pen is included as well.

Onboard S-Pen

The Galaxy Note lineup was abandoned in 2019, taking away the onboard S-Pen. And although the stylus did make a return with the S21 lineup, the phone itself lacked an in-built compartment. Rumours, however, suggest that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come packed with an onboard S-Pen that slides out easily when needed. In fact, the device could be branded as a Note-series device as evidenced by the marketing for the Unpacked event.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” said TM Roh, Samsung President in a blog post.

Exynos 2200 chipset

Exynos 220 chipset. (Image credit: Samsung) Exynos 220 chipset. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has announced their first 4nm chipset, the Exynos 2200, which will power the upcoming Galaxy S22 series in non-Snapdragon regions like India. The chip comes with the new AMD-based Xclipse GPU that brings ray-tracing and variable rate shading to devices. The company also boasts of double the performance and support for 200MP camera sensors with 8K resolution video recording.