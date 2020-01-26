Galaxy S20 Ultra? What to expect from Samsung’s February 11 event

Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Buds+: What to expect from Samsung’s February 11 event. (Image credit: OnLeaks/CashKaro) Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Buds+: What to expect from Samsung’s February 11 event. (Image credit: OnLeaks/CashKaro)

We’re days away from Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 launch event, which is taking place on February 11 in San Francisco. It’s safe to say we’re are going to learn about the Galaxy S20 series. We already know that there will probably be three models in the Galaxy S20, and we know that Samsung is going to release a clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. Besides these devices, Samsung is also expected to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds. What else there could be?

Here’s what we think we know about what’s coming on February 11.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Names

The previous generation models were called the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e. This time around though, Samsung might call its new devices – S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. Rather than calling the cheaper model the S20e, the base model could be called the S20. Meanwhile, two pricier models in the lineup, the S20+ and S20 Ultra will be distinguished on the basis of different screen sizes and specifications. In fact, some rumours thus far have suggested that this year’s models will also include 5G. But you will get the option of 5G on the S20+ and S20 Ultra.

Design

We’re not expecting any major design changes this year. Based on leaked images, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series will feature trimmed down bezels and the centered punch-hole design. Some have suggested that the devices will come in blue, black, pink, white, and the same Aura colour option from the Galaxy Note 10.

Screen size

Evan Blass claims that we’ll see a minor screen size bump for the S20 series, including 6.4-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch. That’s an increase from the current 5.8-inch, 6.1inch, and 6.4inch Galaxy S10 models. Al three new models will ill have curved AMOLED screens. It’s being also said that all Galaxy S20 models are expected to include 120 Hz displays.

Specs

The Galaxy S20 series will be Samsung’s first flagship lineup of this year, so it is natural to expect the devices coming with the best hardware. As of now, we already know that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will include the Snapdragon 865 processor (or Exynos 990 in India), up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. The S20+, on the other hand, is said to have a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery with 12GB of RAM. Both smartphones will feature an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. Meanwhile, the base S20 model will reportedly feature a modest 4000mAh battery and 128GB storage. All three smartphones will run Android 10 with One UI 2.0.

Camera

One of the key distinguishing factors between the entry-level S20 and higher-end models is likely to be the camera. The S20+ will ship with a 12MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with support for 3X optical zoom. and a ToF sensor. The entry-level S20 will come with a triple setup consisting of a 12MP primary snapper a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera with support for 3X optical zoom.

The top-most model, the S20 Ultra, will boast a 108MP main sensor paired with a 48MP telephone lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a ToF sensor. It will also feature an impressive 10X optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The camera system looks a little different on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a quad-lens camera system that’s made of two parts. The top side features three lenses and the flash, arranged in a square module similar to the iPhone 11 Pro camera design. Below you will find the periscope camera that brings 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

Both S20 and S20+ will have a 10MP selfie camera, while the S20 Ultra will offer a 40MP front camera.

Price

Based on the speculation we can expect the S20 series to cost as follows (via Ishan Agarwal):

Galaxy S20 4G: €899

Galaxy S20 5G: €999

Galaxy S20+ 5G: €1099

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: €1349 – €1549

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The event may well see the Galaxy Z Flip, the first foldable smartphone to include a glass display. This means the smartphone’s screen will be much stronger and durable than the foldable Motorola Razr and Samsung’s first-gen Galaxy Fold, both of which have plastic screens. The device will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 855+ processor, a fingerprint scanner on the side of the phone and dual 12-MP cameras. In addition, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging will also be supported.

What’s different about the Galaxy Z Flip, code-named Galaxy Bloom, is its design. It is said to sport a clamshell design, which would mean we’re looking at a pocketable foldable phone, similar to the Motorola Razr. The smartphone will reportedly cost €1400. Can the Galaxy Buds+ compete with AirPods Pro? (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Samsung is planning to launch a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, based primarily on the design released last year’s. It seems that the biggest changes will come in the form of battery life and better sound. Rumour suggests that it won’t feature active noise cancellation (ANC). They’ll likely cost the same as the current versions.

