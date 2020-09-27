What is the iPhone 12 Mini’s release date and how much will it cost?

Apple could launch either three or four models in the iPhone 12 lineup.

Apple’s September event has come and gone, and as many of us expected, the company did not announce new iPhones as it usually does. Nevertheless, it is becoming clear that Apple still has plans to hold another event, probably in October where it will announce the new iPhone 12 lineup.

While we already know that Apple is rumoured to launch four new iPhones this year, and now a new leak reveals the name of the smallest iPhone in the iPhone 12 lineup. Well, the smallest member in the next-generation iPhone will be called iPhone 12 Mini.

Excited about the iPhone 12 Mini? Here’s everything we know so far about the Apple iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple is launching an iPhone 12 Mini

The smallest iPhone 12 model is going to get ‘mini’ name, as per leaks. The “mini” naming scheme isn’t new. Apple has been using it for years for its popular devices like the iPad Mini, iPod Mini and Mac Mini.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Apple adopts the “mini” name for the smallest iPhone in the iPhone 12 lineup. There’s a large set of consumers who want an iPhone with smaller screen size. Yes, Apple already sells the small iPhone SE in the market but its design is already dated. For consumers who want a flagship iPhone with smaller 5.4-inch screen size, the iPhone 12 Mini could be an ideal option.

The iPhone 12 Mini won’t be cheap

For the first time, Apple will launch 5G iPhones this year. However, many believe that the iPhone 12 Mini is likely to be a 4G-only model. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, but a 4G-only model makes a lot of sense. With devices like iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could cost $100 more due to the superfast 5G connectivity, Apple needs a flagship iPhone that caters to the mainstream crowd.

Analysts believe that the iPhone 12 Mini could start at $699. For reference, the iPhone 11 started at $699 when it was released in September 2019. And let’s not forget that Apple already has the 4G-only iPhone SE in the market, which starts at $399.

The iPhone 12 Mini will be powered by A14 chipset

The ‘budget’ iPhone 12 Mini will be cased in aluminium and will arrive with the latest Apple silicon- the A14 Bionic chipset. The phone will come with an OLED screen, a dual-camera setup, smaller notch and an iPad Pro-like design with flatter edges. Ming-Chi Kuo claims that none of the models come packaged with a charger. That will be sold separately.

When will be the iPhone 12 Mini launch?

We don’t know the official launch date yet, but in the last few days, multiple reports have claimed that the iPhone 12 event is for October 13. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will likely go on sale towards the end of October and the Pro models will seemingly go on sale sometime in November.

