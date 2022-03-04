What is Samsung GOS, the app that’s affecting the performance of over 10,000 apps?

Samsung’s GOS, or Game Optimisation Service app is reportedly hampering the performance of a large number of applications on many Galaxy smartphones. The app comes pre-installed on Galaxy S22-series smartphones and works by improving game performance. But this appears to be at the cost of limiting the performance of non-gaming applications.

A new finding on Twitter by user 한가련(@GaryeonHan) has shown that the GOS app limits the performance of over 10,000 applications. The thread of tweets also mentions that the throttling affects third-party apps like Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, and others, but Samsung’s own applications like Bixby and Samsung Pay are unaffected.

Check it out below.

that we use in our daily life, not just games. Importantly, we confirmed that benchmarking apps such as Geekbench and 3dmark were not included in the list. This is a kind of scam. — 한가련 (@GaryeonHan) March 2, 2022

We at indianexpress.com have reached out to Samsung for a comment on the issue. Note that the GOS app is not found on all Galaxy S22 series phones right now, and it is currently unclear which exact models feature the pre-installed app. The thread also notes that benchmark apps were conveniently not affected by the limitations due to the GOS app. This includes apps like Geekbench and 3DMark, which are often used to gauge the performance of smartphones.

Samsung to give users option to prioritise performance

A report by XDA Developers states that Samsung will give users ‘an option to prioritise performance’. The report also mentions that the GOS app “optimises CPU and GPU performance to prevent excessive heat during long game play.”

“In order to meet the needs of various customers recently, we plan to implement a SW update that provides a performance priority option in the game booster lab within the game launcher app as soon as possible,” Samsung said in a statement to the publication.

This is not the first time a brand was found throttling the performance of apps or the general performance on a phone without prior knowledge of the same provided to the user.

Not the first brand to throttle performance without user-consent

Apple had confirmed back in 2017 that the company was intentionally slowing down older iPhones to deal with battery issues and unexpected shutdowns. The company even had to pay $500 million to settle lawsuits in the US accusing the brand of the same.

OnePlus was also found throttling the performance of apps on its then flagship 9-series phones in 2021. The company admitted to throttling the performance of about 300 apps on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro including popular applications like Google Chrome. Just like with the Samsung GOS app, the throttling on the OnePlus phones were reportedly not affecting benchmark apps.