Glass or plastic? What is Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s screen made of? This is the reality

What is Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s screen made of? Plastic or glass? Well, some reports suggest that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer fooled the consumers and the display of the Z Flip is actually made of plastic and not glass as claimed by Samsung. But that’s not true. The reality is, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip really comes with a glass screen or what the company calls it “Ultra this glass”. There’s more to it.

Earlier this week, JerryRigEverything’s durability test video of the Galaxy Z Flip revealed that the screen of the foldable phone gets scratched at level 2 itself, which came a disappointment to consumers. Most phones with glass screen get damaged only by level six and seven. But that clearly, wasn’t the case with the new Galaxy Z Flip. This built questions around the foldable phone’s durability.

According to a new report coming from SamMobile reveals that the screen of the Galaxy Z Flip is the most durable foldable display any company has ever made. The screen of the Galaxy Z Flip is way more durable than last year’s Galaxy Fold. Of course. The report said, “There should be no doubt that the Galaxy Z Flip’s display is much more durable than the Galaxy Fold.” It is said that the Ultra Thin Glass screen of the Galaxy Z Flip is made of more durable material compared to the polyimide that is used to build the folding screen of the Galaxy Fold.

Are we really ready for foldable phones?

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold that launched in 2019 faced a lot of backlash from reviewers across the globe. And it was due to the screen durability issue. After the first launch tech reviewers complained about the screen cracking issue of the Fold. Later, Samsung acknowledged the problem, resolved it and re-launched the Galaxy Fold.

With the launch of Z Flip it is clear that Samsung has taken the past learnings very seriously. Samsung has not only protected the glass screen or “Ultra thin glass” display with a plastic foil but also added a shock absorption layer for extra protection.

SamMobile said, “The internal documents that we have seen also highlight the addition of a shock absorption layer to further enhance the display’s durability.” The shock absorption layer reportedly provides “impact resistance” and it is capable of “suppressing defects such as cracks and bubbles”.

So, let’s get over the myth that Galaxy Z Flip’s screen isn’t very durable and can break easily. It is one of the most durable foldable phones available in the market right now. However, if you expect the Galaxy Z Flip’s screen to be as durable or strong as Gorilla Glass 6, well, you are expecting a lot. No foldable phones have their screen protected with Gorilla Glass, in fact most folding display phones come with plastic screen.

