What is Realme upgrade program and how you can get Realme X7 Pro for Rs 20,999?

What is Realme Upgrade Program and how you can get X7 Pro for Rs 20,999?

The Realme X7 series has finally made its debut in India and starts at Rs 19,999, while the Realme X7 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999. But with Realme’s upgrade program, the devices are available at an effective price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 20,999. You might be wondering how is this possible and what is this upgrade program? Here’s how it will work.

What is the Realme upgrade program and how to avail it?

Realme’s upgrade program is in partnership with Flipkart and it will go live starting February 10. Under this program, buyers will be asked to pay only 70 percent of the smartphone’s price at the time of checkout. After one year, the customer will be required to pay the remaining 30 percent amount of the smartphone and retain the existing smartphone.

However, if a user wishes to upgrade the smartphone with a new Realme X-series flagship after 12 months, they will have to return the current Realme X7 series phone, and again pay 70 percent of the new smartphone’s price. This way you are getting a mid-range smartphone at a lower price every year.

“Realme X series comes with an optimal upgrade program which enables users to upgrade to the last X-Series Flagships every year to continuously Xperience the future,” the company said during the launch event.

It will be available exclusively on Flipkart with “Flipkart Smart Upgrade Program” name label. The Upgrade Program will benefit those who like to upgrade to a new smartphone every year.

What you should keep in mind?

The company says that the devices come with an in-built lock solution. So, if you don’t upgrade to another phone and deny paying the remaining 30 percent amount on completion of 12 months, then Realme will lock your device without any intimation. If customers plan to upgrade to a new Realme X series smartphone after 12 months, they need to return the existing phone in working condition along with the box, charger and accessories.

The company says the offer (program) is also valid on no-cost EMI options for up to six months. “If you choose the real upgrade program, 70 percent amount is to be paid after the bank offers,” Realme said. There is also a program subscription fee, which is Rs 11. Realme’s upgrade program will go live on the first sale day of Realme X7 and X7 Pro.