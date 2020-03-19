What is Realme Narzo? Is it Realme’s answer to Redmi, Poco?

Realme Narzo smartphone series is coming soon (Image: Realme) Realme Narzo smartphone series is coming soon (Image: Realme)

After the launch of India’s first 5G phone — Realme X50 Pro followed by the Realme 6 series we thought that the company would now focus on the upcoming smart TV. The Realme TV is tipped to launch in Q2 2020 in India but that’s clearly not happening. While the Chinese brand is working on Realme TV it’s not shifting focus from smartphone, which brings the most revenue for the company. Realme has announced a brand new series — Narzo.

Initially launched as Oppo’s sub-brand Realme later became an independent firm. The company is now coming up with its own sub-brand called Narzo. It has already started teasing the Narzo series across all its social media channels. So far Realme hasn’t revealed any specific details about the Narzo smartphone series.

The company confirmed that with Realme Narzo series will target the “Indian Youth” or “Generation Z”. Explaining what Narzo means Realme stated on its website that it means “a complete series with max performance in the segment”. The official teaser includes words like “Gen Z”, “Power”, “Unique”, “Bold”, and “Feel the Power” and these clearly indicate that phones under this series will come with a refreshed design targeted to the “Gen Z” and will also be powerful.

Realme previously launched the U series targeting the youth. It was a selfie-focused series not sure whether the Narzo series will be the same or different. Under the U series the company introduced a couple of phones but it has now been quite some time that the series has been refreshed. Does that mean that Realme is replacing the U series with Narzo series phones? It could be, could be not.

A report from 91Mobiles revealed that the Realme Narzo is basically the company’s answer to Redmi and Poco. If this turns out to be true it could mean that Realme Narzo will be a series to offer the best of specifications but at aggressive pricing.

