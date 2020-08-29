What is OnePlus Clover and why you should be excited

OnePlus Clover is coming soon, suggests report (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

With the Nord, OnePlus targets consumers looking for a powerful smartphone that doesn’t pinch their pockets. The smartphone manufacturer is reportedly prepping to get more aggressive. According to a report coming from the Android Central website OnePlus is currently working on an entry-level smartphone to get mainstream and grow its sales numbers. This entry-level OnePlus device is codenamed Clover, the report states.

This is the first time the brand is trying its hands in the entry-level category. The report suggests that the OnePlus Clover will hit the US market later this year. There’s no mention of the launch month. The report also didn’t reveal if the OnePlus Clover will head to the Indian market alongside the United States. India is one of the key markets for the brand, it launches phones even the Nord first in the country before any other market. We assume that the device will head to the Indian market as well and take on the likes of brands that are already ruling the entry-level segment like Xiaomi, Realme, among a few others.

For each and every OnePlus device launched so far the brand ensures user experience is top notch. Even for the affordable OnePlus Nord that is priced at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM model the company opted for Snapdragon 765G processor that is said to deliver performance at par with flagship devices. That said, consumers will expect the same from the Clover too.

What is OnePlus Clover

Given Clover is an entry-level device it will be too much to expect from the device. The report suggests that OnePlus will opt for an entry-level Snapdragon 460 processor for the upcoming Clover. Furthermore, the report reveals that the OnePlus Clover will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and come bundled with 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Despite being a budget device OnePlus doesn’t seem to compromise on the battery. The report didn’t reveal the battery capacity but highlights it will be a massive one. No details on fast charging support here.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor is a 4G chipset and that said the upcoming OnePlus Clover will be the first device from OnePlus this year to come without 5G support. Time and again Oneplus executives have confirmed that all OnePlus devices after the OnePlus 8 series will come with 5G support. With the Clover, if it really comes with Snapdragon 460 processor there will not be 5G support in this one.

Price of OnePlus Clover

The same report suggests that the OnePlus Clover will be priced around $200 in the US, which roughly translates to around Rs 14,600. In India, if it comes, the device could be priced much more aggressively just like the OnePlus 8. In the US, OnePlus 8 is priced at $699 roughly around Rs 53,200 while in India it starts at Rs 41,999.

Why OnePlus Clover

Over the years, the brand has increased the price segment of its lineup with the aim to offer the best flagship-level smartphone possible. While OnePlus has created a space for itself in the premium category, its presence lack in the budget segment. With the Nord, OnePlus gets into the under Rs 25,000 price segment, the Clover is said to help the brand mark its presence in the Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 price segment – if that’s how aggressive OnePlus plans to get. Recently, OnePlus launched affordable smart TV to take on the likes of Xiaomi’s Mi TVs and Realme TV and now with the Clover it plans to compete with the same brands but their phones.

