Samsung to launch phones with graphene batteries: What is it, why is the company considering it?

Don’t be surprised if your smartphone gets fully charged in less than 30 minutes. This is actually possible as Samsung is getting ready to release such a phone with a completely different kind of battery. Tipster Evan Blass had claimed that Samsung will release a smartphone powered by a graphene battery. Blass claims Samsung is developing graphene batteries for its smartphones and the first phone could launch in 2020 or 2021.

This begs the question: Why do companies like Samsung want to develop graphene batteries for their phones? Well, the answer is simple. All smartphones, be it the Galaxy Note 10 or Redmi Note 7 Pro, are powered by lithium-ion batteries. The problem with lithium-ion batteries is that they get hot very quickly. Plus, the fast charging technology has reached a limit.

‘Graphene batteries are superior’

Graphene batteries are not only superior to lithium batteries, but can fully charge a phone in less than 30 minutes. In case you are not aware, Graphene is a two-dimensional material that is made of a single layer of carbon atoms.

It is essentially a nanomaterial that is hard, yet flexible. It is stronger than steel and even harder than diamond. Graphene has a very high thermal and electrical conductivity. Many believe graphene has the potential to replace fundamental materials such as silicon during the next decade.

A company named Graphenano has developed graphene batteries that could allow electric vehicles to have a maximum range of 800 kilometers. The batteries can be fully charged in just a few minutes and can charge and discharge 33 times faster than lithium-ion.

‘Graphene batteries require only 12 minutes to fully charge’

In 2017, Samsung announced that it was developing graphene batteries. The company said that it had developed a battery based on the “graphene ball” material that requires only 12 minutes to fully charge.

“In its research, SAIT sought for an approach to apply graphene, a material with high strength and conductivity to batteries, and discovered a mechanism to mass synthesize graphene into a 3D form like popcorn using affordable silica (SiO2). This “graphene ball” was utilized for both the anode protective layer and cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries. This ensured an increase of charging capacity, decrease of charging time as well as stable temperatures,” the company said in a blog post.

‘No telling if graphene batteries can increase phone’s battery’

Blass says Samsung hopes to release at least one smartphone either next year or in 2021 with graphene batteries. Sure, a graphene battery promises fast charging but there’s no guarantee if graphene batteries can actually extend a phone’s battery life. Today a typical phone’s battery lasts a day on a single charge

Here’s what Blass said in a tweet: “Lithium-ion batteries are…suboptimal. Samsung is hoping to have at least one handset either next year or in 2021, I’m told, which will feature a graphene battery instead. Capable of a full charge in under a half-hour, they still need to raise capacities while lowering costs.”