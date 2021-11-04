What is Flipkart’s ‘Love it or Return it’ programme for premium smartphones and how does it work?

Flipkart on Thursday announced the ‘Love it or return it’ programme, a new way to shop for premium smartphones. When you buy your next high-end smartphone from Flipkart, you will be able to return the device within 15 days and get a full refund on the purchase value. As part of the pilot project, Flipkart has tied up with Samsung, and both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be available on the e-commerce website as part of the programme.

Here’s how the ‘Love it or Return it’ programme for premium smartphones works.

What is the ‘Love it or Return it’ programme?

When you buy an expensive smartphone, you need assurance that if you didn’t like the device you can reach out to the retailer and return the product — no questions asked. The ‘Love it or Return it’ programme is exactly as it sounds. If you place an order for a high-end phone on Flipkart, you get 15 days time to decide whether you want to keep that smartphone with you or not. In case you are dissatisfied with the smartphone, you can return the device to Flipkart albeit the phone is in working condition. After a quality check, users will receive a full refund on the smartphone purchase value, which will be reimbursed to their bank account. The programme is already live in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Vadodara. Customers can check the Flipkart app for more information.

Does the ‘Love it or Return it’ programme limited to Samsung phones?

Yes, as of now, Samsung is the only smartphone brand to tie up with Flipkart’s “Love it or Return it” programme. Its two new phones with folding screens, including a Galaxy Z Flip 3 that costs Rs 84,999 onwards is part of the programme. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a small pocketable phone that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside, while the Fold 3 is an ultra-premium phone with a nearly tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen. Samsung’s Galaxy S series phones are not part of the programme.

What is the larger significance of the ‘Love it or Return it’ programme?

The approach behind Flipkart’s ‘Love it or Return it’ programme is to increase the confidence of consumers who want to buy a premium smartphone online. A lot of consumers, even to the day, prefer a physical retailer to shop for high-end phones. Flipkart wants to change that thinking and the ‘Love it or Return it’ programme will help the e-commerce player to simplify shopping for high-end smartphones online. Another reason why Flipkart has come up with this programme is the growing size of premium phones in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market. Even though ultra-high-end smartphones have a small fraction of those on the overall mobile phone market, the premium segment is growing faster than expected. Research firm Counterpoint expects Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo will drive the ultra-premium smartphone segment, which is expected to witness more than 60 per cent on-year growth in 2021.