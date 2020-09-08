What devices Apple will release in September 2020?

Most likely, Apple will launch the iPhone 12 in October.

Apple traditionally holds its fall event in the month of September to announce new iPhones and other products. In fact, Apple has launched every new iPhone in September since 2012. This year, however, things are slightly different. For the first time, Apple is not expected to hold a special event in September, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted the supply chain. It could mean that Apple will delay the launch by a month and will instead hold the event in October. The iPhone 12 is most likely shipping in October, but will Apple announce any other product in September? We don’t know the full details, but some speculate Apple has plans to launch new products in September. Let’s find out what those products could be.

iPhone 12 launch set for October

During Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri made it clear that the launch of the iPhone 12 series will be delayed. Maestri said that the new iPhones will come several weeks later than usual. This confirmation is enough to put a full stop on all rumours surrounding the September launch of the iPhone 12. A possible October release of the iPhone 12 is more or less confirmed. As per Reuters, Broadcom said that its ramp-up of annual chip shipments would be delayed this year, hinting a delay in the iPhone 12 release. Last month, Jon Prosser of YouTube channel Front Page Tech claimed that Apple’s fall launch event will take place on the week of October 12.

Apple iPhone 12 will reportedly in four models and three different screen sizes. (Image credit: EveryThingApplePro/Twitter) Apple iPhone 12 will reportedly in four models and three different screen sizes. (Image credit: EveryThingApplePro/Twitter)

Apple usually holds two to three events in a year to make announcements around new products or software releases. But Apple has also released products via press releases. This year, Apple launched the iPhone SE, iPad Pro, and new Mac hardware through press releases. In March 2019, Apple revealed the iPad Mini and iPad Air via press releases. Then, in late 2019, Apple once again announced a number of products without an event. Both the 16-inch MacBook Pro and AirPods Pro were announced through press releases.

The point is if Apple wants to announce new products in September, it can easily launch them via a simple press release. But what exactly is Apple planning to launch in September? According to serial leaker Jon Prosser, Apple will likely launch a new Apple Watch model and a new iPad this week. In fact, he claims that Apple has a press release ready for Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 am ET or 6:30 pm IST.

Apple iPad Air 4 cases have started appearing on Amazon’s website in Germany from manufacturers ZtotopCase. Apple iPad Air 4 cases have started appearing on Amazon’s website in Germany from manufacturers ZtotopCase.

New iPad Air 4 coming soon

The new iPad Air 4 has been leaked multiple times in the past few weeks, so Apple could the new tablet this week. We have heard that the upcoming iPad Air 4 is said to be heavily inspired by the iPad Pro, Apple’s flagship iPad. The device will reportedly include an edge-to-edge screen, faster processor and a USB-C connector. Interestingly, the iPad Air 4 will be the first Apple product to have the TouchID integrated into the side-mounted power button. Sorry folks, FaceID, for now, remains limited to the iPad Pro.

Okay, guys. Last tweet of the night. 👇 My sources are not budging or changing their mind. They’re still telling me that Apple Watch and iPad Air are coming tomorrow via press release. See you all in the morning to find out! 👋🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 8, 2020

Say hello to Apple Watch Series 6

We already know a lot about the Apple Watch Series 6. We don’t expect a major redesign for the Apple Watch 6, but it could gain a lot of new features. Rumour has it that blood oxygen monitoring, also known as SpO2 monitoring, is coming to the Apple Watch 6. We have also heard that the new Apple Watch will be better at spotting early signs of stress and panic. Apple Watch Series 6 will also have sleep tracking as well as improved battery life. In addition, the new Apple Watch model will have a “Kids Mode”. A cheaper Apple Watch has been rumoured that will launch alongside the Series 6, though details are scarce as of now.

