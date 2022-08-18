scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Weird, cool and edgy? These phones challenge conservative design schools in tech

While phones are utterly boring these days, here are some unconventional devices that are weird and wacky.

Written by Anuj Bhatia | New Delhi |
Updated: August 18, 2022 9:53:08 am
Brace yourself, phones are once again getting... weird. (Image credit: Balmuda)

When Sony Ericsson launched the Xperia Pureness in 2009, it was marketed as the world’s first phone with a transparent display. Although it wasn’t a commercial success, its see-through display was enough to pique interest in the phone, which many considered flawed otherwise. That era gave us many experimental phones with brands such as LG and Nokia taking the lead.

Today, things are a little different. The commodification of smartphones means brands are less willing to take risks and refuse to get outside their comfort zone. While they are able to grow the business at scale, what’s missing is a little more imagination to create phones that are bold and different.

After years of lying low, it appears that some brands are coming out of the closet and experimenting with new form factors and designs. It is unlikely all of them will succeed but this new experimental phase is what the phone industry desperately needs at the moment. The question is for how long this phase will continue and if it does, what are the chances that some of the technologies being incorporated into those devices will become a part of mainstream phones of the future? Only time will tell.

For now, we look at how some brands are planning to stage a ‘surprise’ with different phone designs by challenging conventional ideologies that need a fix.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...Premium
India as a ‘developed’ country: where we are, and the challen...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4

Samsung is making it very clear that it sees its Galaxy Z foldable phone line to be as popular as its ‘mainstream’ Galaxy S series by 2025. This forward-looking statement tells a lot about what Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, thinks about the future of foldable phones. The newest versions, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, introduced last week, need to be successful both critically and commercially to prove that there are enough takers for foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 costs $1000 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1800, while Apple’s most premium model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max sells for $1,100.

Although sales volume remains small, Samsung says more people are buying its foldable phones. That level of confidence for a niche phone category that targets an affluent customer base shows Samsung’s ‘instinct’ about foldable phones. Both Fold 4 and Flip 4 have received subtle refinements over their predecessors. While the Fold 4 takes the concept of phone/tablet to another level, the Flip 4 is an ode to classic clamshell phones of the past.

Both phones are pricey and are out of reach of average users, but unlike other smartphones, they fold and that’s the biggest reason why someone wants to buy these devices in the first place. Samsung’s foldable phones offer the promise that there will be a big enough market for such devices in the future, but right now the biggest hindrance to mass adoption of these devices is weak user experience and software alongside their high prices.

Advertisement
Also read |Why keeping the Fold range aspirational helps Samsung in more ways than one
The Nothing Phone (1) looks different from smartphones from established makers such as Apple and Samsung. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Nothing Phone (1)

While the foldable phone form factor continues to grab headlines, Nothing Phone (1) applies the principles of ‘experience design’ to recreate a smartphone that is already familiar to people. Nothing 1’s creator, Carl Pei, who co-founded OnePlus, isn’t trying to sell a smartphone that is radically different from a phone you already own.

The £399 Nothing Phone 1 has a translucent back featuring hundreds of light-emitting diode (LED) lights that function as notifications. It’s a clever trick, and although one can debate over its usefulness (Nothing calls it “Glyph” lighting system), the thought behind putting 900 white LEDs on the back of the phone reflects an unconventional and different approach.

For a young UK-based start-up that is a few months old, the fact that its debut phone has managed to turn a boring, ordinary phone form factor into something modern, mysterious and cool is truly remarkable.

Advertisement
The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio houses a set of wireless earbuds on the back behind a slider mechanism. (Image credit: HMD Global)

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio

The existence of the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is proof that phones can be weird. At first, it looks like a throwback to the original Nokia 5710 XpressMusic that came out 15 years ago. The new Nokia 5710 doesn’t rotate but it has the media-controlling buttons on the top right side. Yes, it is still a dumb feature phone with the T9 keypad but what made our tongue roll is a sliding mechanism in the back that hides wireless earbuds. Now that’s something unique, interesting, and very useful.

The new 5710 XpressAudio comes in black and red or white and red, but what steals the show are the wireless earbuds that can be hidden away in a compartment on the back of the device. And the best part is the included wireless earbuds can be paired with other devices as well. For £75, the new Nokia 5710 is affordable and has a fantastic sense of style.

It’s minimalist, bold and sure to be a conversation starter among the retro collector community or anyone who wants a feature phone.

Also read |I played Air Twister, a throwback to 80s-style arcade game, on the iPad mini
The Balmuda Phone is an unusual smartphone, thanks to its curved back and a 4.9-inch display.(Image credit: Balmuda)

Balmuda Phone

Maybe you will never spend $900 on the“Balmuda Phone”, a compact Android smartphone from the luxury Japanese toaster maker. Still, it’s a very thought-provoking type of device that certainly gets you thinking about how mobile phones can look different with a little different treatment. Instead of conventional smartphones that all look like slabs of glass, the Balmuda Phone has a curved, plastic, pebble-shaped back, and a rounded 4.9-inch 1080 screen that feels natural to hold in your hand.

It’s a phone designed around human hands and is small enough to easily slide into a pocket. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 765 with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage and runs Android 11 with a custom home-screen interface. The one big downside to the Balmuda Phone is its tiny 2500mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Balmuda Phone is an attempt to create a small(ish) phone that is far-fetched from the idea of notably big and bulky smartphones that we are all around these days. Combined with Japanese design aesthetics and a fresh concept of a phone designed to be held, the Balmuda Phone looks rich without being flashy.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:43:34 am

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: 'Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de'

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Explained: A heart attack while exercising – why it happens and who is at...
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kerala Governor stays varsity appointment of CPM leader's wife
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
Panch pran vs panch kaam

Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

Wheat production down, but many crops set for record

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Gulzar could juggle between comedy classics & political dramas

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Delhi Confidential

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

Premium
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Madras HC judge complained over lunch, got court staffer suspended

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement