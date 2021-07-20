Watch the OnePlus Nord 2 5G being launched on July 22

OnePlus is now all set to launch the successor of the original Nord, the Nord 2 5G. Much like its predecessor the Nord 2 5G is likely to change quite a few smartphone market equations.

OnePlus introduced the Nord 5G last year and the smartphone went on to be a big hit straight away. The brand then released the OnePlus Nord CE 5G which again got rave reviews. To take the Nord legacy forward, OnePlus is now all set to launch the successor of the original Nord, the Nord 2 5G. Much like its predecessor the Nord 2 5G is likely to change quite a few smartphone market equations. The OnePlus name along with the Nord branding means the phone already has the makings of a great device. And cementing this belief even more are the specs and features that the smartphone is bringing to the table.

For the latest Nord, OnePlus has ventured into a new partnership, which will make the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will make the phone one (also a OnePlus) of a kind. OnePlus has joined hands with chip manufacturing giant MediaTek to create a special AI processor called the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI.Now, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 is an already established name in high perforate chips, but the OnePlus-MediaTek tie-up adds an AI suffix that adds a new dimension to it.

This AI magic is not tucked away under layers of settings and functions. It is something that will jump at you the moment you turn the phone on, as OnePlus has layered different features of the Nord 2 5G with AI. The AMOLED display of the Nord 2 5G will come with features like AI Resolution Boost and AI Color Blast that will change your viewing experience.The power of AI will also come forth in the camera department as the Nord 2 5G’s cameras will not only be loaded with standard Dimensity 1200 features like AI photo enhancement, AI video enhancement and Nightscape, but will also work more speedily and efficiently.

The Nord 2 5G will also flaunt a gorgeous, tall, bezel-less display. The smartphone will come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certification. On its back will be a very impressive triple camera arrangement powered by AI. The camera setup on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with the same 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 sensor that OnePlus had included in the premium OnePlus 9 series, which means you will have the same sensor leading the rear camera pack as on the high-end OnePlus 9 series. All of this will be paired with clean, fast and uncomplicated OxygenOS 11 out of the box with assurance of two major Android updates and three years of security updates. And to top this off, the smartphone will be coming with even faster charging speeds as compared to its predecessor which was Warp-Charge-fast already.

Sounds beyond exciting, right?

And its launch is set to be every bit as exciting. OnePlus has a formidable reputation when it comes to launches. It did a totally virtual launch in 2015, when they were not even a thing. And who can forget the launch of the original Nord last year, which was the first phone to be launched entirely through an AR event? Just like its devices, OnePlus brings heaps of innovation to its launches. And the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G promises to be very different as well. In a lead-up video OnePlus has raised the excitement bar by saying, “What did you expect? A run-of-the-mill announcement video? A turtleneck and a pair of glasses?” No, this is not going to be your basic launch announcement.

And you can watch it all. Without paying a penny or even needing an invite. OnePlus will be launching the Nord 2 5G on July 22 and all you need to attend to attend the launch of this legendary device you only need two very basic things: an Internet connection and device that can browse the web. All you have to do is follow the launch of the Nord 2 5G on July 22, on the official OnePlus Nord channel on YouTube and on the OnePlus India YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, if you fancy a OnePlus Nord 2 5G, go ahead and try the OnePlus Fast & Smooth AR challenges by heading to nord-ar.oneplus.com/nord-2-5g on your phone. You not only get to play some fun AR games but can also win exciting prizes everyday, and stand a chance to win a OnePlus Nord 2 5G as well