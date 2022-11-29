scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Want Apple iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max? Get ready to wait for up to 4 weeks

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Cannot find iPhone 14 Pro in stock? You're not alone. Here's all you need to know about the shortage for iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 14 pro, iphone 14 pro max,Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 14 Pro are hard to find in stock right now. Here's why. (Express Photo)

If you’ve tried to get your hands on an iPhone 14 Pro series phone recently, it’s no secret that stocks are hard to find. With wait times going over 4 weeks for the more expensive models in major markets, including India, Apple fans are in a fix.

The shortage in stock can reportedly be due to a multitude of factors. One of them is the rise in sales during what is the holiday season in many countries. Another is the growing political unrest in China, which happens to be one of Apple’s key manufacturing sectors.

Also Read |Elon Musk: Apple threatened to yank Twitter from App Store

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple has already stated that various COVID breakouts in China have already led to supply shortages. A manufacturing shortfall of 6 million units of the iPhone 14 Pro series is also expected.

In the city of Zhengzhou, waves of protests by employees have publicly challenged China’s zero-COVID policy which has led to long-term lockdowns for almost three years now.

Videos of employees of Foxconn, which happens to be the biggest Apple iPhone manufacturer responsible for 70% of shipped iPhones globally, also show them clashing with security forces.

Which iPhone models are the most affected?

The iPhone 14 Pro models currently will need up to 4 weeks to ship, irrespective of which storage variant or colour you buy, being one of the most affected phones in the lineup. The iPhone 14 Pro Max also required 4 weeks to ship for all colours and storage variants.

apple, iphone 14 pro, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are all available with delayed shipping on Apple India. (Image Source: Apple Store)
Also Read |iPhone Pro wait times hit new peak after factory disruptions

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models on the other hand (non-Pro) are not affected by these factors yet and are currently available to ship immediately.

Apple has already officially discontinued the Pro/Pro Max variants of older iPhone models like the iPhone 13 series. That leaves users no way to buy a Pro-series iPhone quickly, at least from the Apple Store in India. Users will have to try their luck at offline retailers or the refurbished market if they must buy a new iPhone.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 02:10:23 pm
Next Story

No toy train track within 30m boundary of Bengaluru’s Mallathahalli lake, says HC

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close