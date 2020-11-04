Want a Flagship Phone? Never Settle for Anything Less than a OnePlus 8T!

OnePlus 8T comes with top-end specifications which makes it the flagship of the year.

2020 might be the year that brought in a new normal. But even the COVID-19 pandemic could not change the fact that as the year drew to its conclusion, the best flagship in town was a OnePlus with a T in it. It was the OnePlus 7T Pro last year, and this year the mantle of Flagship to get has fallen on the OnePlus 8T. There are phones with comparable components, looks and software but none has put them all together the way in which the latest Never Settler has.

It has the looks

This is evident from the moment that you clap eyes on the phone. The OnePlus 8T has a design that does not scream “premium” but says it in a level, matter of fact manner, because it gets attention without asking for it. It has a beautifully crafted glass front and back with a camera unit whose rectangular shape gives it a very distinct look indeed. As do its very different shades of Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green. At 7.4 mm, it is incredibly slim and is designed to fit into most palms even while standing out from the crowd.

It has the hardware

Saying that this is a OnePlus should be enough to assure most people that the phone comes with cutting edge hardware. And the OnePlus 8T has the stuff of which flagship hardware dreams are made – a bright 6.55 inch fluid AMOLED full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for super smooth graphics and scrolling, massive amounts of RAM (8GB and 12 GB) and of course, there’s a flagship processor – the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 – at the heart of all this, to ensure that the phone can handle whatever task you throw at it, from high end gaming to crazy level multi-tasking.

It has the software

Excellent hardware is of limited use if it is not backed up by great software. And it is here that the OnePlus 8T unleashes its real weapon – the OxygenOS 11 built on top of Android 11. Not only is the device one of the first in the country to come with Android 11 out of the box, but it also comes with a whole new flavour of OnePlus’ Android layer that many have hailed as being the closest thing to stock Android. On board are better arranged navigation buttons, an always on display, beautifully crafted icons, and a Zen mode for those seeking peace. And all of it designed to work in perfect sync with all that magnificent hardware, making this one of those rare flagships with hardware and software working in synchronicity.

It shoots to kill…with its cameras

The OnePlus 8T also sports flagship cameras. Spearheading the quad camera arrangement at its rear is a Sony IMX 586 48-megapixel sensor with OIS for better low light photography and amazing videos. There is also a 16 megapixel ultrawide sensor that lets you capture those wide landscapes, a 5 megapixel macro lens for really close ups and finally, a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor to enable us to rediscover the magic of black and white photography. Allied with a brilliant 16-megapixel selfie shooter, these cameras are among the best you can find on a smartphone, whether you are shooting films, stills or just good old boomerangs!

It goes on and on and is the fastest charging flagship around

The OnePlus 8T not only offers benchmark busting performance, but it comes with a battery that enables you to enjoy it for a long time. The 4500 mAh battery easily lasts a day of very heavy usage even with the refresh rate turned all the way up to 120 Hz. And it gets recharged at a rate which is staggering. The OnePlus 8T comes with support for Warp Charge 65, and a 65W charger in the box that charges the phone from scratch in a scarcely believable forty minutes. This is the fastest charging flagship out there, and thanks to OnePlus’ use of dual battery, all this charging happens without any undue heating!

It is ready for 5G!

India does not have 5G yet. The OnePlus 8T does. And if that does not tell you how future proof the phone is, we do not know what will. This is a flagship not just for the present, but for the coming days too. You will never feel a need for speed with this OnePlus. Not for a while, anyway.

And it has the prices and offers too

The OnePlus 8T is available for Rs 42,999 for the 8 GB/ 128 GB variant and Rs 45,999 for the 12 GB/ 256 GB variant, offering fantastic performance at prices that are affordable and do not require bank busting. There are also special offers available on the device, those who purchase the phone from OnePlus get a 3-month NCE on all major banks, and up to ₹2,000 off with HDFC Bank Cards and Easy EMI options. Those purchasing the device from Amazon can also avail of exchange offers of up to Rs 12,500, and discounts on various credit cards, as well as options for one year of free screen replacement.

With all that, why would you settle for anything but a OnePlus 8T?

