Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Waiting for Pixel 6 to launch in India? It’s not happening anytime soon

Google will not be bringing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to India. Here’s why.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
October 20, 2021 7:54:14 pm
Google launched its new Pixel 6 series globally earlier this week. The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with Android 12, camera improvements and Google’s best smartphone design in years. However, the availability of the new Pixel phones in India was questionable for a long. Now, Google has officially put the last nail in the coffin, which will come as bad news for Pixel fans in India.

Google has now officially confirmed that the Pixel 6 series will not come to India. This applies to both the Pixel 6 and the higher-end Pixel 6 Pro.

“Due to a variety of factors including global demand-supply issues, we are not able to make our products available in all markets,” Google said in a statement. “We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to more countries in the future,” the company added.

The move isn’t exactly a surprise. Google also didn’t bring the Pixel 4 in India when it launched, while the more affordable Pixel 4a did make it here. The subsequent Google Pixel 5 and 5a weren’t launched in India either.

Google Pixel 6 series: What’s new?

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro comes with the new Tensor chip along with a range of AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) powered features that add to the clean stock Android 12 experience.

The phones also come with a new design language both inside and out, also featuring a new dual-camera setup on the Pixel 6 and triple-camera setup on the Pixel 6 pro. You can read more about both phones here.

