Waiting for iPhone 9? This is when Apple may launch new ‘low cost’ phone

Apple is known for building suspense before every new product release, and the same can be expected from the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE as some are calling. Rumors of a new low-cost iPhone have been floating around for the past few months. Now, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives claims that the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE will be out sometime in the middle of this month.

According to Marketwatch, the analyst told investors that the device will be ready to ship the moment Apple announces the new iPhone. Interestingly, Ives predicts the phone will be a low volume product and not a high volume device.

“While launching a mid-cycle budget/entry-level smartphone into the backdrop of a consumer global lockdown and unprecedented pandemic will be head scratcher to some, we note that Apple is viewing this as a low-volume, low-touch release with little fanfare as the phones are already ready to ship,” the analyst wrote in a note.

The release of the low-cost iPhone seems imminent. Recently, Apple tipster Jon Prosser tweeted that the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE would be announced on April 15 and shipped on April 22.

Don’t expect the iPhone 9 to look even closer to the iPhone 11. The new iPhone is rumored to feature chunky bezels and an LCD screen. The iPhone 9, seen as a replacement to the iPhone 8, will likely feature a 4.7-inch LCD display, a Touch ID home button and the A13 processor used in the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 9 will reportedly be available in white, black and red, with storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Prices of the iPhone 9 aren’t known at the moment, but the TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted last year claimed that the device would start at $349 (or approx Rs 30,227). The original iPhone SE (Special Edition) was launched at $399 and featured a 4-inch display.

The iPhone 9 will likely to aimed at the Indian and Chinese smartphone markets. In India, the iPhone 9 could do well, if it launches under Rs 25,000.

