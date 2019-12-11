Waiting for Galaxy S11? Here’s when Samsung plans to launch its next flagship

The Galaxy S11 and a brand new foldable phone could be launched on February 19, 2020, in San Francisco. (Image credit: @OnLeaks/91 Mobiles) The Galaxy S11 and a brand new foldable phone could be launched on February 19, 2020, in San Francisco. (Image credit: @OnLeaks/91 Mobiles)

If you’re hoping to get the Galaxy S11, you should probably mark February 18, 2020, on your calendar. Mobile leakster Ice Universe, who has a good track on scoops regarding upcoming Samsung devices, claims the South Korean major will hold its Unpacked event on February 18, 2020, in San Francisco.

Although not confirmed, Samsung typically announces its Galaxy S series flagships during the second half of February. In 2019, it also launched the Galaxy S10 lineup at an event held on February 20 in San Francisco. The company no more launches its flagship Galaxy S series at Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest mobile event, in Barcelona. Instead, it now holds a separate Unpacked event in San Francisco to launch the Galaxy S flagship.

Next year’s Galaxy S flagship, which is rumoured to be called the Galaxy S11, is expected to come with a 108MP camera and the Snapdragon 865 processor. Based on reports, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S11 in three screen sizes, comprising a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch model, a 6.7-inch model and a 6.9-inch model. The two smaller screen-sized models will be called the Galaxy S11e and Galaxy S11 and are said to coming in 4G and 5G variants. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S11+ will offer a mammoth screen size and will only be made available in 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S11 to come with 108MP camera

Over the past few years, Samsung has come under pressure from critics to improve its cameras on its flagship smartphones. Many feel that Samsung is lagging behind Apple, Huawei and Google in mobile photography. And Samsung is somewhere aware that its smartphones aren’t comparable to the likes of iPhone 11 Pro Max and Huawei P30 Pro.

With the Galaxy S11, Samsung will try to gain ground on Apple and Huawei — two of its biggest rivals in the smartphone business. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Galaxy S11 will sport a 1080MP camera lens for the main camera, alongside three more cameras on the back, including an ultra-wide lens and a 5x optical zoom. Leaked renders of the Galaxy S11 appear to corroborate the report, as they show an extra larger bump on the back of the device.

The camera is increasingly becoming important to differentiate from one smartphone from another. From Apple, Huawei to Google, every major manufacturer is making sure their smartphone excels on the camera front. Even chipset companies like Qualcomm realize that the camera is crucial for selling smartphones to potential consumers. The San Diago-based chip maker recent said that it’s been working with camera sensor makers to develop 200MP camera sensors for the smartphones.

Here are some expected features of the Galaxy S11

*Three models expected in the Galaxy S11 lineup: Galaxy S11, S11+ and S11e

*Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990

*108MP main camera

*Super AMOLED displays

*Up to 12GB RAM, 1TB storage on the top-end model

*120Hz displays

A flip-style foldable phone coming in February



Samsung gave a sneak peek of a new flip-style foldable smartphone at its recently held annual developer conference. That clamshell phone is apparently going to be officially launched, along with the Galaxy S11 on February 18, 2020. It’s going to be a flip phone with a full foldable screen inside, similar to the new Motorola Razr. Bloomberg reported that Samsung’s upcoming unannounced “clamshell” foldable smartphone will feature the 108MP camera. The flip phone is estimated to cost $850. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, in contrast, costs $2000.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd