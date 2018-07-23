Vodafone launches R217 4G MiFi device with 150 Mbps speed, 7 hour battery life

Vodafone 4G MiFi device supports download speed of up to 150 Mbps and upload speed of up to 50 Mbps. Vodafone 4G MiFi device supports download speed of up to 150 Mbps and upload speed of up to 50 Mbps.

Vodafone has launched a new 4G MiFi device to counter Reliance JioFi. The new Vodafone R217 4G MiFi device will enable up to 15 users to access WiFi with high-speed data of up to 150 Mbps.

The new Vodafone 4G MiFi device supports download speed of up to 150 Mbps and upload speed of up to 50 Mbps. It supports 800/900/1800/2100 Mhz bands for LTE and 900/1800 Mhz for GSM connection. As for the WiFi standard, it supports 802.11 b/g/n bands. The plug-and-play Vodafone device comes with an ‘intuitive’ web user interface and microSD slot that support up to 32GB storage.

Vodafone R217 4G MiFi device has a 1800mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 7 hours battery life. In addition to password-based authentication, the new 4G MiFi device has WPS authentication as well. Users can also keep a track of WiFi usage with the Hotspot Monitoring app that can be downloaded on a smartphone or tablet. The portable R217 4G MiFi device has a dimension of 87.6 x 59.6 x 12.9mm and weighs 78 grams. It comes for a cost of Rs 3,690, however, users can purchase the device at an offer price of Rs 1,950 on Vodafone’s online store.

Vodafone has lately been upgrading its data plans. The telecom operator last month revamped its Rs 399 and Rs 499 postpaid plans offering extra data benefit and free Amazon Prime membership. The updated Vodafone Rs 399 Entertainment plan provides 40GB of data instead of 20GB it offered earlier. The plan also includes unlimited calling, 100SMS free daily (Local, national roaming, and STD) and free incoming and outgoing calls.

Meanwhile, the updated Vodafone Rs 499 Entertainment plus plan offers 75GB data in comparison to 30GB of data the plan offered earlier. Similar to the Rs 399 plan, it includes unlimited national roaming and local calls and 100SMS free per day.

