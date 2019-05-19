Vodafone offering 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days for prepaid subscribers

Vodafone has rolled out an offer for its prepaid subscribers in conjunction with Citibank. As per a report by Telecom Talk, the Vodafone Citibank offer is providing 1.5GB 4G data per day along with free unlimited voice calling for an entire year.

To be eligible for the offer a user needs to be an existing Vodafone prepaid subscriber. The subscriber needs to go to the Vodafone’s website and apply for a new Citibank credit card. Once the subscribers receive the credit card, they will need to spend a minimum of Rs 4,000 in the first month to be eligible for the offer.

Subscribers will have the option to either spend Rs 4,000 in one go or do multiple transactions with the total expenditure reaching Rs 4,000 or more.

This will enable the subscribers to avail the free unlimited voice calling and 1.5GB 4G data per day for an entire year. The offer is active now for select circles including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Chennai, Baroda, and Coimbatore.

Users have until July 31, 2019, to avail the Vodafone Citibank prepaid offer. Earlier, Idea cellular rolled out a similar offer for its subscribers in partnership with Citibank.