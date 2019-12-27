Vivo’s Funtouch OS 10 could warn users about earthquakes

The new earthquake warning feature is a first to show up on any smartphone. The new earthquake warning feature is a first to show up on any smartphone.

Vivo revealed its Android 10 skin, called Funtouch OS 10 at the launch event of its Vivo X30. At the event, it detailed that the skin will bring new live wallpapers, animated lock screen, minimal UI and more. The update is said to start rolling out from February 2020.

Now, ahead of the release, Vivo’s Project Manager for Funtouch OS, Xiao Zhuge has shared a few screenshots of a build of the user interface (UI) on Weibo, revealing that the UI will come with a new earthquake warning feature, and a new time and weather display function.

The new earthquake warning feature is a first to show up on any smartphone. It will act as an early alert for incoming natural calamity. This will help the users take necessary precautions before the calamity hits. Zhuge, in the post stated that the feature will first be tested internally for a week or two, after which it will see a mass rollout.

Another feature revealed by Zhuge is a new time and weather display function, which will let the user see the time and weather forecast of two regions at once. This feature will come handy if you are a frequent traveller, as with it you will be able to keep a track of your timezone and the time at home.

As of now, it is not known if these two features will see a global rollout with Funtouch OS 10, or will they initially be limited to China.

With Funtouch OS 10 the company will also bring in a number of new features like redesigned built-in apps, performance improvements, quick sharing features, new system dynamics and a minimalist design.

