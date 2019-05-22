Vivo Z5x with punch-hole display, triple rear camera to launch in China on May 24

Vivo announced that it will be launching the Vivo Z5x smartphone in China on May 24 at 7:30 pm local time, which is 5:00 pm in India. The company posted a poster on Weibo with the launch timing without any details on the specifications of the phone. However, the Vivo Z5x has been listed on JD.com along with its press renders.

As per the renders, the phone has a full-screen display with a hole in the top-left corner of the screen. Vivo also shared teasers for the punch-hole screen of the Vivo Z5x in the past. At the back, the phone sports a triple camera setup aligned to the left side accompanied by a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor aligned to the centre.

Vivo Z5x retains the headphone jack at the bottom next to the USB port. The volume rockers and the power button are on the right side and there is a button on the left for Vivo’s AI-based digital assistant Jovi.

The listing on JD shows two colour options for the phone– Extreme Night Black and Phantom Black. The phone is available in 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB storage configuration. The website mentions a price of Yuan 9,999 (around Rs 1,00,000), which seems like a place holder. The original price will be unveiled after the launch.

Vivo Z5x specifications (leaked)

Vivo Z5x has been rumoured to feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display. The battery on the phone is expected to have 5,000mAh capacity. The phone has been spotted on Geekbench with model number Vivo V1911A.

The listing revealed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The same model has been spotted on China’s 3C certification website which revealed that Vivo Z5x will support 18W fast charging.