Vivo Z5x India launch teased, comes with punch hole display

Vivo will soon be launching its Z-series of smartphones in India. The company is teasing that the launch is coming soon. It has now posted a series of teaser posters on Twitter. In the posters, it has words like Breeze, ZigZag, Puzzle, Horizon written inside, however, all the posters have the letter ‘Z’ missing from them. It also has replaced its Twitter header image as a big Z, hinting towards the fact that the company will be launching its Z-series smartphone soon in India.

To recall, the company recently launched its Vivo Z5x in China, which is the smartphone it might be planning to bring to India. The device is currently available in three colour options: Aurora, Extreme Night Black and Phantom Black.

Key features of the Vivo Z5x include a hole punch display, triple camera setup on the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 5,000mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Vivo Z5x is priced at Yuan 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400), the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,698 (approximately Rs 17,400) and the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,500).

The Vivo Z5x sports a 6.53-inch hole punch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 9 on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.