Vivo Z5x with punch-hole display, triple rear camera launched: Price, specifications

Vivo Z5x has been launched in China on May 24. The phone features a punch-hole display, triple rear camera and 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Z5x launched in China, will go on sale starting June 1, 2019. (Image source: Vivo)

Vivo launched the Vivo Z5x in China, the latest addition to its Z-series smartphones. Vivo Z5x is a mid-range smartphone which features a punch-hole display, triple rear camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. Its price starts at Yuan 1,398, which is around Rs 14,000.

Vivo Z5x comes in four strorage models. The base variant 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Yuan 1,398 (around Rs 14,000), the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Yuan 1,498 (around Rs 15,000), the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Yuan 1,698 (around Rs 17,000), and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Yuan 1,998 (around Rs 20,000).

Vivo Z5x is available in three colour variants– Aurora, Extreme Night Black, and Phantom Black. It will go on sale in China on June 1 via Vivo e-store, Tmall.com and Suning.com. As of now, there is no word on the availability of the device in India.

Vivo Z5x specifications and features

The latest offering from Vivo is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It has a punch-hole screen which carries a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The triple camera on the back of the Vivo Z5x is composed of a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone sports a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W dual engine flash charging support. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Vivo Z5x runs Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 9 on top.

