Vivo Z3x with dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 660 processor launched in China

Vivo has launched a new mid-range smartphone, dubbed as the Z3x in China. The smartphone is priced at Yuan 1,198 (or approx Rs 12,410). The device comes with a 6.26-inch full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is a successor to Vivo Z1, which was launched in May last year.

The Vivo Z3x is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with an artificial intelligence (AI) powered dual camera set up at the back having a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The company claims that the Z3x is capable of identifying 22 independent scenes and more than 240 scene combinations and optimise them using the inbuilt AI. There is also a 16MP camera in the front for clicking selfies and video calls.

The Z3x also comes with Game Turbo mode for an enhanced gaming experience. It comes packed with 3,260mAh battery and will be available in three colour variants – Aurora, Enamel black and Hyun red.

There is also a fingerprint sensor in the back of the phone and face unlock feature for biometric security. The Vivo Z3x also comes with the company’s Jovi AI personal assistant.

Connectivity options of the Vivo Z3x include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port. The phone is up for pre-order on Vivo’s official website.