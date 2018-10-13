Vivo Z3i with waterdrop notch, dual rear camera launched: Price, specifications

Vivo Z3i gets a bezel-less display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. (Image: Vivo China site)

Vivo Z3i with waterdrop notch design and dual rear cameras has been launched in China. The phone features specifications similar to Vivo V11 that was launched in India in September, though camera as well as storage configuration differ. The new Vivo phone gets a bezel-less display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. In China, the phone will be available in two colour variants – Aurora Blue and Millennium Powder.

Vivo Z3i is listed on the company’s official site in China for a price of 2,398 yuan, which is around Rs 25,600 on conversion. The price is for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage model. It features a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. The phone sports a waterdrop notch on top of the screen, which comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 per cent. Vivo Z3i runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

Vivo Z3i has dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. It supports Portrait mode as well as slow-motion videos. The front shooter is 24MP. The company says both the front and rear cameras are backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The face unlock feature for unlocking the phone is also supported.

Vivo Z3i is powered by an octa-core Helio P22 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3,315mAh battery. This is a dual-SIM device and connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. Sensors on Vivo Z3i are: ambient light sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor. The phone measures 155.97×75.63×8.1mm and weighs 163.7 grams.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd