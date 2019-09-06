Vivo Z1X with Snapdragon 712, triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo Z1X in the Indian market. The latest smartphone from Vivo is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE chipset which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The 64GB variant of the Vivo Z1X is priced at Rs 16,990 while the 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 18,990. The smartphone will be available in two colour options – Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple. It will go on sale starting September 13 through Flipkart and Vivo’s official website.

The Vivo Z1X runs on the company’s Funtouch OS 9.1 which is based on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie. It is packed with a 4,500mAh battery and features Vivo’s 22.5W FlashCharge. Vivo claims that users can get up to 3 hours of talk time within 5 minutes of charging. The smartphone also supports OTG reverse charging function.

In terms of display, the Vivo Z1X comes with a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch and 2340×1080 pixel resolution. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Z1X, whcih the company claims can unlock the phone in 0.48 seconds.

In terms of camera, the Vivo Z1X comes with a triple rear camera setup which comprises of a 48MP primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8MP super wide-angle camera which covers up to 120 degrees and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera which is placed in the notch of the display.

Coming to the launch offers, buyers of the Vivo Z1X can avail up to Rs 1,250 off by paying through HDFC cards and EMI transactions. This apart, Jio customers can get benefits worth Rs 6,000. There is also no-cost EMI options up to six months.