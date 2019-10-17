Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM variant launched in India at Rs 21,990

Vivo has launched the 8GB RAM variant of the Vivo Z1x in India. Just like the 6GB variant which launched almost a month ago, this device too comes with an inbuilt storage of 128GB and is priced at Rs 21,990. Apart from the difference in the RAM department, the new variant is exactly the same as the 6GB variant.

The Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM variant is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE chipset and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W Vivo FlashCharge. At the back, the smartphone comes with an AI Triple Rear Camera setup that features a 48MP primary camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP depth camera.

On the front of the Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM variant, there is a 6.38 FHD+ Super AMOLED Display which comes along with a notch that houses the 32MP front-facing camera. The display also has an in-display fingerprint scanner which the company says can unlock in 0.48 seconds.

As discussed above, the Vivo Z1x 8GB variant will cost Rs 21,990, however, it will be available only in the Fusion Blue colour option. The Z1x 8GB variant is available for purchase across all retail outlets in the country, the company said in a statement.

Customers can buy the new Z1x 8GB variant and get a cashback of 5 per cent by using their HDFC and ICICI bank cards. Apart from this, there is also a 10 per cent HDB cashback. The cashback offers are valid up to October 31, 2019.