Vivo Z1 Pro with in-display camera, triple back camera setup to launch on Flipkart

Vivo has announced a partnership with Flipkart wherein smartphone maker will be launching the new Vivo Z1 Pro exclusively on the e-commerce firm’s platform. However, the company has not mentioned any specific date when the device would be launched but it is likely to happen soon. The Vivo Z1 pro will be the company’s first product in the Z-series and the smartphone maker has said that it will be their first online-focused smartphone targeted at millennials.

Advertising

Among the highlights revealed by Vivo, the upcoming Vivo Z1 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series processor. The company claims that the smartphone will come with a “massive battery” however it has not revealed anything about the battery size. The smartphone will also come with the company’s exclusive Fast Charging technology.

The device will also feature an in-display selfie camera which is a reference to a punch-hole display of the smartphone. This particular point in the teaser hints that the Vivo Z1 Pro is a rebranded version of Vivo Z5x which was launched last month in China. The upcoming Z1 Pro will also come with AI Face Beauty feature for selfies.

Apart from this, the teaser claims that the Vivo Z1 Pro will be offering “seamless performance” but the company has not mentioned anything about the software specifications or RAM. The company has also said that the smartphone will be coming with a triple camera set up powered by artificial intelligence (AI) at the back.

Advertising

To recall, Vivo had launched its Vivo Z5x in China sometime during the end of last month. The device is currently available in three colour options: Aurora, Extreme Night Black and Phantom Black.

Also read Asus VivoBook 14,15 launched with 8th Generation Intel Core i7, price starts at Rs 33,990

Some key features of the Vivo Z5x include a hole punch display, triple camera setup on the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 5,000mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie operating system. The device is priced at Yuan 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400), the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,698 (approximately Rs 17,400) and the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,500).