Vivo Z1 Pro India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo Z1 Pro in India today on July 3, 2019. The microsite of the phone published by the Flipkart reveals all the details of the device including its punch-hole display and triple rear camera setup.

Vivo Z1 Pro will be a Flipkart-exclusive device and it will be going on sale on Flipkart soon after its formal launch. The highlights of the device include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, based on the 10nm manufacturing process and a 32MP selfie camera placed in a punch-hole to the top left corner of the screen.

Vivo Z1 Pro launch event: How to watch livestream

The Vivo Z1 Pro launch event will take place at 12 noon today. Vivo will be streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel. We have also embedded the live video below, so you can watch the stream right here.

The microsite of the device on Flipkart also has the same YouTube live stream embedded to watch the livestream. So users can also head to the e-commerce platform to watch the launch live.

Vivo Z1 Pro expected price

The Vivo Z1 Pro is believed to be the Indian variant of the Vivo Z5x in China, but with a different processor. So, the price of the device in India should be around its China price.

In Beijing, the 6GB/64GB model of the device is priced at Yuan 1,498, which is around Rs 15,000. The 6GB/128GB model of the Vivo Z1 Pro costs Yuan 1,698 (around Rs 17,000) and the 8GB/128GB model costs Yuan 1,998 (around Rs 20,000).

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is the first device in India to be powered by a Snapdragon 712 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

Vivo Z1 Pro comes with Multi Turbo that includes anti-frame rate drop Centre Turbo, AI Turbo for commonly used applications, Net Turbo for better net connectivity, Cooling Turbo for temperature control, Game Turbo for smooth gaming performance, and ART++ Turbo. The device also comes with a dedicated gaming mode that supports 4D vibrations and 3D surround sound.

Vivo Z1 Pro sports a triple-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor, 8MP super wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor the phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Vivo Z1 Pro is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 9 Pie with company’s FunTouchOS skin on top.