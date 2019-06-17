Vivo Z1 Pro hands-on images leaked ahead of India launch

Vivo recently revealed the design and key features of its Vivo Z1 Pro, which is the company’s upcoming smartphone in India. While the company has yet to announce the launch date of the device, alleged hands-on images of the Vivo Z1 Pro have emerged online.

The images shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter show a punch-hole display and triple rear camera setup on the phone, which we have already seen in the official renders of the phone. The hands-on image does not add anything new to the equation but just reveal how the phone will look in real life.

Vivo has already revealed that the Vivo Z1 Pro will be sold in India via Flipkart and the dedicated microsite of the phone on Vivo India website reveals key specifications of the device along with its official render. While the Vivo website shows a green-blue gradient shade on the back with green taking most of the space from the top, the hands-on image shows the bluish tinge filling up almost the whole back.

I’ve got some of the live shots of the Vivo Z1 Pro (global variant of the Vivo Z5X)

The images confirm the facial unlock. The chin is fairly wide, but that was expected.#vivo #vivomobiles #vivoz5x #VivoZ1Pro pic.twitter.com/QGKvudmP9o — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 17, 2019

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

Vivo has revealed that the Vivo Z1 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and it will be the first phone to have the chipset in India. The punch-hole display on the Vivo Z1 Pro hosts a 32MP selfie camera whereas the company does not reveal the specifications of the triple rear cameras. Vivo Z1 Pro will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It also supports 18W fast charging technology.