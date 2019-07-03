Vivo Z1 Pro for the Z-generation launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Vivo has launched a new Z-series of smartphones, which they are aiming at the generation Z users. The first smartphone under this new series is the Vivo Z1 Pro. The company has said that it will soon be launching two more devices under its new Z-series in India.

Vivo has stated that this new series will only be sold online and will focus on the college-going youth of tier 1 cities. To emphasise on smartphone’s appeal to the younger audience, Vivo has partnered with PUBG Mobile to add in a number of features that help players game much more efficiently.

Vivo Z1 Pro First Look video

During the time we had with the device we found it very appealing for the price. Playing games like PUBG Mobile was great with no lag or gaming issues. The device also looks a bit premium thanks to its punch hole display and the rear triple camera setup.

Vivo Z1 Pro: Pricing and availability

Vivo Z1 Pro will be made available to users in three RAM/internal storage options. The 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant will be available at Rs 14,990, whereas, the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage variants are priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 17,990 respectively.

The device will be made available exclusively on Flipkart on July 11, 2019, at 12 noon. It will come in Mirror Black, Sonic Black and Sonic Blue colour options.

Vivo Z1 Pro: Specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with an AI Engine. This is the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor in India. This processor is aimed towards gamers, with improved performance settings and GPU handling.

The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It runs the company’s own Funtouch OS 9.0 user interface based on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W dual engine fast charging technology.

On the back, the device sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary and a 2MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, the device sports a 32MP sensor placed in the display cutout.