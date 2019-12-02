Vivo Y9s with Snapdragon 665 processor, 32MP selfie camera launched in China

Vivo launched a mid-range smartphone in China– Vivo Y95 that comes with a 32MP selfie camera, Super AMOLED display, and Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone is a rebranded and redesigned version of the Vivo V17 that was launched a while back in Russia with the diamond-shaped quad-rear camera setup.

Vivo has also announced to launch a smartphone in India on December 9, 2019, which is expected to be the Vivo V17. However, the teaser for the phone suggests that the upcoming device will have a punch-hole display and not a waterdrop notch. So, it’s possible that Vivo is not only rebranding the V17 in India but also redesigning it as well.

Vivo Y9s price and availability

The Vivo Y9s has been priced at Yuan 1,998 in China that converts to around Rs 20,000 for the lone model of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is available in three colour variants in the country– Glazed Black, Nebula Blue, and Symphony of Light. The device will go on sale starting December 6, 2019.

Vivo Y9s specifications and features

Vivo Y9s features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone sports a 32MP selfie camera placed in a waterdrop notch on top. The device has a diamond-shaped rear camera module that carries four camera sensors– 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Vivo Y9s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and retains the 3.5mm audio jack. The Vivo Y9s is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology.