Vivo Y95 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power: Which should you pick?

Vivo Y95 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power: Vivo Y95 has recently made its debut in the Indian market. The mid-end smartphone has been launched at a price of Rs 16,990. Vivo Y95 features a 6.22-inch Halo FullView 19:9 display, dual 13MP+2MP dual rear camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and 4030mAh battery.

Now that the Vivo Y95 has already been launched, the smartphone has a few tough rivals to compete in the mid-range price segment including the newly launched Redmi Note 6 Pro from Xiaomi, Nokia 5.1 Plus and even the latest Vivo Y95. In this article, we put to comparison the new Vivo Y95 with mid-range and budget smartphones Nokia 5.1 Plus, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Motorola One Power based on preliminary specifications. Let’s have a look-

Vivo Y95 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power: Price in India

Vivo Y95 has been launched in India for a price of Rs 16,990 for the 4GB RAM model. Nokia 5.1 Plus is available in the Indian market for a price of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Motorola One Power comes for a price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro tags a price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM model

Vivo Y95 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power: Design and display

The all-new Vivo Y95 features a curved body with dual tone gradient back panel. The phone has a dual camera set up at the back which is stacked vertically. A square-shaped rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is located at the centre. Vivo V95 has a minimal bezel display with a waterdrop notch on top and slightly thick chin. At the base sits a 3.5mm audio jack and micro-USB port.

Xiaomi’s newly launched Redmi Note 6 Pro, on the other hand, features a nearly identical design language as its predecessor Redmi Note 5 Pro. The phone looks similar from the back side with vertically stacked dual cameras, antenna bands running at the top and bottom and fingerprint sensor at the centre. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro now comes with a notch-style display and houses dual camera sensors up front. The phone has a metal body and plastic frame surrounding the perimeters.

Motorola’s Android One-powered smartphone, the Motorola One Power feature a notch-style display. The phone has a metal backplate with the chassis build out of the plastic. Antenna bands run at the top and bottom of the back panel. A Moto batwing is inscribed with the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with dual rear cameras that are aligned vertically at the top left corner. The bottom of the phone houses speaker grills and USB Type-C port.

Nokia’s budget smartphone, the Nokia 5.1 Plus flaunts an elegant design. The phone features a tall display (diagonally) in a compact form factor that offers a better grip on the phone. It has dual cameras at the back which are placed vertically and a borderless fingerprint sensor below it. Nokia 5.1 Plus is the first smartphone in India to offer USB-Type C port in this budget price bracket.

In terms of display, Vivo Y95 sports a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo Full View display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display has a waterdrop-style notch on top and resolution of 1520×720 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch 19:9 display with a wide cutout on top. Unlike the Vivo Y95, this phone has a full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) IPS display. The Android One-powered Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch full HD+ resolution LTPS IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 5.8-inch HD+ edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Vivo Y95 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power: Processing hardware

In terms of processing hardware, the Vivo Y95 carries Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 439 chipset. Meanwhile, both Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Motorola One Power are powered by the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, houses a MediaTek Helio P60 processor.

Vivo Y95 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power: Software and camera

On the software front, Vivo Y95 runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based Android Oreo OS. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 based Android Oreo OS. Both Motorola One Power and Nokia 5.1 Plus are a part of Google’s Android One initiative and promises two years of regular software updates. Both the devices ships with Android Oreo OS. The Motorola One Power recently received Android Pie update in India.

In terms of the imaging sensor, Vivo Y95 comes with a 13MP+2MP dual camera set up at the back with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The phone has a 20MP front-facing camera.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comprises of a 12MP+5MP dual cameras at the back. The primary camera on the phone has a wide f/1.9 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels. Redmi Note 6 Pro dual cameras up front as well. The front cameras consist of a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth effect.

In comparison, Motorola One Power includes 16MP+5MP dual camera sensors at the back with PDAF and LED flash support. The native camera app offers a few features including Portrait and Expert mode. The budget smartphone Nokia 5.1 Plus offers 13MP+5MP dual rear cameras. It has an 8MP front-facing camera that comes with f/2.2 aperture.

Vivo Y95 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Nokia 5.1 Plus vs Motorola One Power: Battery and storage

In terms of battery capacity, Vivo Y95 comes with a 4030mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a 4000mAh battery. Nokia 5.1 Plus carries a decent 3060mAh battery. The Motorola One Power takes an edge over the other smartphones in this list in the battery department. The phone carries a mammoth size 5000mAh battery that promises more than a day’s worth of usage.

As for the storage, Vivo Y95 has been launched in single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in two variants- 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage option. Both Motorola One Power and Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in single RAM/storage option. The former has 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage while the latter comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.