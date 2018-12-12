Vivo Y93s with Helio P22 processor launched: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y93s in China, that is an improved version of Vivo Y93. The phone comes with a launch price of 1698 yuan (Rs 17,750 approx.), and is already available on sale. Vivo Y93s runs the Helio P22 processor, and could be launched in India soon.

Vivo Y93s features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the top. The phone features gradient colours at the back, and comes with a 3D micro-arc design. Based on Funtouch OS 4.5 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, this Vivo phone runs the Helio P22 chipset, and is backed by a 4030mAh battery.

The phone is paired with the Jovi AI assistant, that is expected to compliment Google Assistant. Vivo Y93s comes with 4GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage as well as expandable memory of up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the camera front, Vivo Y93s comes with a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration. This consists of a 13MP primary camera, and a 2MP secondary camera, backed by PDAF and a smart Portrait mode background blur option.

At the front, the phone comes with an 8MP front camera, backed by AI Beauty, AI tools, and AR Stickers. This camera also enables Face Wake, that Vivo claims can recognise faces based on 1024 facial regions.

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and a microUSB port are among the device’s connectivity options. Sensors on Vivo Y93s include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, and proximity sensors. The phone is available in two colour options: Aurora Red and Zixia Red.