Vivo Y93 with MediaTek Helio P22, 4030mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo Y93 has been launched in India, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone. The phone is running on a MediaTek Helio P22 processor and an HD+ Halo FullView display. Priced at Rs 13,990, Vivo Y93 is already available for purchase through the company’s official store and major offline retailers across the country.

Speaking of its specifications, Vivo Y93 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ Halo FullView display (1520×720) with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot is also there, in case you wish to expand the internal storage. The phone runs on FunTouch OS 4.5 (based on Android 8.1 Oreo) and is backed by a 4030mAh battery.

On the camera front, the device has a dual-camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 13MP primary camera with a f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP secondary snapper with a f/2.4 aperture. There’s also an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Vivo has opted the gradient colour scheme for its latest mid-range smartphone. The phone comes in two colour options: Starry Night and Nebula Purple. A vertical dual-camera setup adorns the back, alongside a fingerprint scanner.

Vivo Y93 comes at a time when the competition in the mid-range smartphone segment is sky-high. The device competes with the likes of Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Realme 2 Pro, etc.