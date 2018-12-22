Vivo Y93 with waterdrop-style notch listed on India site, launch imminent?

It looks like Vivo Y93 will make its India debut soon. The smartphone is already listed on the company’s official website, which hints at the imminent launch of the device in the Indian market. Interestingly, the model listed on the Vivo India’s website isn’t the one already available in China. Instead, the listed variant is much closer to the Vivo Y93s

At the moment, we do not know the price or availability of the Vivo Y93. In case you are not aware, both Vivo Y93 and Y93s are already available in China. Vivo Y93 is priced at 1,500 Yuan (or approx Rs 15,000), whereas the Vivo Y93s can be purchased at 1,698 Yuan (or approx Rs 17,000). Expect the Vivo Y93 to cost under Rs 18,000 when it hits retail shelves.

Speaking of its specifications, Vivo Y93 sports a 6.2-inch Halo FullView HD+ display with a resolution of 1580×720 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 439 processor paired with 4GB of RAM along and 32GB of expandable internal storage. The device runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 4.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,030mAh non-removable battery.

Vivo Y93 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 paired with a 2MP secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The listing shows the phone comes in Stary Black and Nebula Purple colour options.