Vivo Y91, Y91i prices slashed, now available from Rs 7,990

Vivo has revised the prices of two smartphones in its Y series, namely the Vivo Y91 and the Vivo Y91i in India. The smartphones are now available at a price of Rs 8,990 and Rs 7,990 respectively and will be available through all brand outlets across the country.

Both the devices come equipped with a 4,030 mAh battery along with an exclusive smart power management system.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y91 comes with a dual camera setup comprising of 13MP and 2MP at the back, while the Vivo Y91i comprises of 13MP back camera. At the front, both the devices have an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the Vivo Y91 has AI face beauty feature which detects the gender, age, skin tone and lighting.

Both smartphones come with IPS LCD display which is 6.22-inches in size. They are equipped with 2 GHz Octa-core processor along with 2GB RAM. Both Vivo Y91 and Vivo Y91i run on Android Oreo 8.1 with the company’s own Funtouch OS 4.5 skin on top and come with 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

Other connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB On-The-Go and GPS. To recall, the Vivo Y91 had earlier received a price cut of Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,990 in March. The device was originally launched at Rs 10,990.