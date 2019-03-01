Vivo Y91 gets a price cut in India, now available for Rs 9990

Vivo Y91 has got a price cut in India. The smartphone, launched at Rs 10,990 back in January, is now available at Rs 9,990. It is currently available at the new price on the company’s own e-store, Amazon and Paytm.

The device comes with 2GB of RAM, a gradient back, dual camera setup on the back and a waterdrop-style display notch.

Vivo Y91 sports a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. The company claims that the device has an 88.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 4.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,030mAh non-removable battery.

The device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture paired with a 2MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a microUSB port.