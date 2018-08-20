Vivo Y83 Pro with notched display, dual cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo Y83 Pro has reportedly launched in India at a price of Rs 15,990. (Image Source: Mahesh Telecom) Vivo Y83 Pro has reportedly launched in India at a price of Rs 15,990. (Image Source: Mahesh Telecom)

Vivo has reportedly launched the Y83 upgrade version, the Y83 Pro in India. According to a Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom, the new Vivo Y83 Pro price has been set at Rs 15,990. The mobile retailer has also revealed that the handset is available for purchase in offline stores across the country.

Vivo Y83 Pro version is said to be available in four colour options Black, Aurora White, Red, and Gold. Details about the smartphone’s launch were revealed by the retailer via a tweet. The mobile retailer also showed off a retail box of the Vivo Y83 Pro. Vivo has not shared any confirmation regarding the new Vivo Y83 Pro smartphone.

To recall Vivo Y83 was launched in India in May this year for a price of Rs 14,990. From what one can see, the Vivo Y83 Pro features a similar design language as the standard version with slim bezels and notch-style display. However, unlike the Vivo Y83 that carries a single camera module, the Pro version is featuring dual camera sensors at the back.

As far as its specifications are concerned, Vivo Y83 Pro features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixel resolution) FullView 2.0 IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. In terms of camera, Vivo Y83 Pro sports a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor at the back. Up front, is said to bear an 8MP camera sensor with AI face beauty feature. On the software front, Vivo Y83 Pro runs FunTouch OS 4.0 based Android Oreo, as per reports. It carries a 3,260mAh battery and comes with an expandable storage support of 256GB (via microSD card).

