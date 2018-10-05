Vivo Y81 with 4GB RAM launched in India; offers announced for other phones

Vivo Y81 is powered by the MediaTek MT6762 processor paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Vivo has launched a new 4GB variant of its Vivo Y81 smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs 13,490, and will be made available via Vivo India e-store, Paytm Mall and authorised stores. The device was originally launched with 3GB of RAM. Additionally, Vivo is offering its consumers a number of offers including no-cost EMI option, cashback offers and more on three of its devices – Vivo Y71i, Vivo Y83Pro, Vivo Y81 (3GB/4GB RAM variants).

Vivo Y81 sports a 6.22-inch notched display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6762 processor paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 4GB RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3,260mAh non-removable battery.

On the camera front, Vivo Y81 gets a 13MP rear camera sensor of f/2.2 aperture, supported by LED flash. It comes alongside a 5MP front camera having f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options on this phone include 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4GHz), GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company will be offering customers purchasing the Vivo Y71i, Vivo Y83Pro, Vivo Y81 up to November 15 a number of offers. Customers purchasing the devices with an HDFC Bank credit and debit card will get a 5 per cent cashback. Customers purchasing the devices through Paytm will receive a cashback coupon worth Rs 1,000 and partner coupons worth Rs 2,100 for Paytm, Myntra, and Swiggy. Reliance Jio subscribers will get benefits of up to Rs 4,050, recharge vouchers worth Rs 1,950 and Jio Platinum Device Security access for device theft and malware protection. Lastly, the company will also be offering its customers no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 916.

