Vivo Y81 launched in Vietnam with notched design, 19:9 display: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y81 in Vietnam. Priced at VND 4,990,000 (Rs 14,943 approx), this smartphone sports a notch over its display, and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Vivo Y81 is available online via FTP Shop, and across offline retail outlets.

Featuring a 6.22-inch HD+ display, with a notch on top, the Vivo Y81 features slim bezels and a ‘chin’ below the display. While sporting a metal unibody design, it receives Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the front. Based on FunTouch OS 4.0 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, it is run by the MediaTek MT6762 processor, that is backed by 3GB of RAM. This is supported by 32GB of internal memory, that can be expanded to 256GB through microSD support. Vivo Y81 is backed by 3260mAh battery, and comes without a fingerprint sensor, indicating that the phone may soon support Face Unlock.

On the camera front, Vivo Y81 gets a 13MP rear camera sensor of f/2.2 aperture, supported by LED flash. It comes alongside a 5MP front camera having f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options on this phone include 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4GHz), GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo Y81 is dual-SIM phone with expandable storage, which houses a hybrid SIM storage tray. Sensors on this phone include accelerometer, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors. Vivo Y81 is available in two colour variants: Black and Red.

