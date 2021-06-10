Vivo Y73 launched in India on Flipkart: Price, specifications

The Vivo Y73 features a triple rear camera setup which is headlined by the 64MP primary shooter with f/1.79 Aperture ( Image source : Product image )

Vivo has just launched its latest mid-range smartphone, vivo Y73 in India. The smartphone features a sleek and compact design, comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chip. The smartphone is on sale via Flipkart in two colour variants. Here is everything you should know about the Vivo Y73.

Vivo Y73: Price, variants

The Vivo Y73 is available on Flipkart at an asking price of Rs 20,990. The smartphone comes in two colour variants including a Roman Black model and a Diamond Flare option.

Vivo Y73: Specifications and features

Vivo Y73 features a sleek form factor with a thickness of 7.38 mm. The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (2400 × 1080 Pixels) with 20:09 aspect ratio. It has AG Matte Glass finish for added protection against scratches.

The phone is powered by the Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 and features ARM Mali-G76 MC4 for graphics. The device comes with 8GB RAM along with an additional 3GB virtual RAM, which means the phone will borrow this extra memory from the internal storage.

The device comes with 128GB internal storage which can be further expanded using a microSD card. The vivo Y73 features a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with f/1.79 Aperture. Other cameras onboard include a 2MP Bokeh camera with f/2.4 Aperture and a 2MP macro shooter with f/2.4 Aperture. There is also a 16MP front facing shooter with f/2.0 Aperture for all your selfie needs.

The smartphone comes with various camera and video features including 4K Video, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait among others.

The Vivo Y73 features a 4000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.