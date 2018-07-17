Vivo Y71i launched in India with 6-inch Full View display: Price, specifications

Vivo Y71i differs from the Vivo Y71 on the basis of storage configurations, while it also has a smaller rear camera. (Image of Vivo Y71) Vivo Y71i differs from the Vivo Y71 on the basis of storage configurations, while it also has a smaller rear camera. (Image of Vivo Y71)

Vivo Y71i has been launched in India, and features a 6-inch FullView display. The price of this phone, a scaled-down version of the Vivo Y71, is yet to be revealed, and it is expected to be available soon via offline retail stores. The Vivo Y71i differs from its predecessor on the basis of storage configurations, while it also has a smaller rear camera.

With the 6-inch FullView HD+ display, the Vivo Y71i has a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo, with FunTouch OS 4.0 on top, Vivo Y71i runs the Snapdragon 425 processor and is backed by 2GB RAM, instead of the 3GB RAM included in the Vivo Y71.

Both devices have 16GB of internal storage, as well as expandable storage upto 256GB. Vivo Y71i gets 3360mAh of battery backup, just like the Y71. While it lacks a fingerprint sensor, the Vivo Y71i comes with Face Access, its own facial recognition system. In addition, this Vivo phone also comes with Screen Split 3.0 for improved multi-tasking, and the ‘App Clone’ feature, that allows users to operate two versions of the same social media apps.

Also read: Vivo Y71 launched in India with 6-inch Full View display: Price, specifications

On the camera front, Vivo Y71i comes with an 8MP rear camera, as well as a 5MP front shooter with AI Beauty. The rear camera differs from the 13MP sensor seen on the Vivo Y71. Also, Vivo claims the AI Beauty feature on this phone can enhance images, based of skin tone and gender, as well as age. Connectivity options on Vivo Y71i include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, a micro-USB 2.0 port for charging along with OTG support and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Vivo Y71 is available in Gold and Matte Black colour options, and the same could be expected of Y71i. Since Y71 is priced at Rs 10,990, Vivo Y71i can be expected to cost less thna Rs 10,000.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd