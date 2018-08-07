Vivo Y71 4GB RAM variant gets Rs 1,000 price cut, now costs Rs 11,990

Vivo Y71’s 4GB RAM option has received a price cut in India. Vivo Y71’s 4GB RAM option has received a price cut in India.

Vivo Y71’s 4GB RAM option has received a price cut in India. While the information was first leaked by Mahesh Telecom, the company appears to have confirmed that the phone’s 4GB RAM variant will now cost Rs 1,000 less. This will make the Vivo Y71 4GB RAM variant cost Rs 11,990. The updated price, though, is yet to be seen on Vivo E-store and Amazon.in.

Vivo Y71 had been launched in India in April, with a 3GB RAM option that was priced at Rs 10,990. The price of this variant remains unchanged. The phone features a 6-inch FullView HD+ display, with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0 on top, Vivo Y71 runs the Snapdragon 425 processor, and comes with a 3360Ah battery.

This phone is available in two storage options: 3GB RAM/16GB storage and 4GB RAM/32GB storage. Both these variants provide expandable memory of 256GB through microSD support. The phone comes without a fingerprint scanner, but offers Face Access to unlock the device.

On the camera front, Vivo Y71 features a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, as well as a 5MP selfie shooter with AI Beauty. Vivo claims that the phone’s AI Beauty feature is capable of enhancing image quality on the basis of skin tone, gender, and age as well. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y71 include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS/GLONASS support, a USB2.0 port with OTG support, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on this phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, as well as a proximity sensor. Vivo has offered Screen Split 3.0 for improved multi-tasking, and the App Clone feature, which will allow users to operate two different versions of the same social media apps.

