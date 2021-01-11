Vivo Y51A launched in India: Check price and specifications

Vivo launched its budget mid-range smartphone Vivo Y51A in India today. The latest offering from Vivo is priced at Rs 17,990 for the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will be available in two colour options — Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. It will be available for purchase on Vivo India’s e-store, retail stores and e-commerce websites Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Tata Cliq. HDFC Bank credit card users will be able to get Rs 1,000 off on the new device.

Vivo Y51A sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch to house a 16MP camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and will run on Android 11 out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch OS 11 on top. It has a fingerprint scanner on the side instead of an in-screen one.

On the rear, it has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. Vivo claims that its Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) will offer “Ultra-Stable” video. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 18W fast-charging. Also, the storage on the phone is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone weighs a total of 188 grams which has almost become standard for a mid-range budget device.

This is Vivo’s first phone launch of the year. The last phone they launched in India was in the last week of December 2020. The Vivo Y20A is a budget device that starts at Rs 11,490.